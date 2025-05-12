Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $452.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.17. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

