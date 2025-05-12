LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4%

URI stock opened at $672.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

