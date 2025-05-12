LMR Partners LLP Purchases 4,703 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.4% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 279,655 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $405.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.30 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

