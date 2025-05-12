ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.02. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

