LRT Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 360.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $139.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

