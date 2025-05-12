Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $11 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $548.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

