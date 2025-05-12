DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.46 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3,201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,906,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

