SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Trimmed by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

