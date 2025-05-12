BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals comprises about 2.5% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,100.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

LEO stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

