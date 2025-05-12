Logan Stone Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 395,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

