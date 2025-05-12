Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 40,956 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

