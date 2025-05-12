Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $78.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

