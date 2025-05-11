Crestline Management LP Takes $356,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $74.62 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

