28,420 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

