Crestline Management LP Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,421.84. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BancFirst Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
