iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

