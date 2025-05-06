Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – May 6th

Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, Diageo, Cenovus Energy, CSX, Ovintiv, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares issued by companies incorporated in Canada and traded mainly on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. Owning these shares gives investors a proportional claim on the company’s assets and earnings, often including the right to receive dividends. They provide a way to participate in the performance and growth of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 8,557,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 2,514,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. 610,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,635,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,479. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

OVV traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 1,654,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,919. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 535,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,788. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

