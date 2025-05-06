Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $395.94 million for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.05-1.20 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 732,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,729. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

