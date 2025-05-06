Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.700- EPS.

Gartner Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.85. 495,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gartner stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

