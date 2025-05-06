Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 141.24% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. Neuronetics updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 1,937,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,466. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $134,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,427.36. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $41,536.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,714.41. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,369 shares of company stock valued at $358,929 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

