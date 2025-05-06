GrowGeneration (GRWG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 104,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.57. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrowGeneration

In other news, President Michael Salaman acquired 85,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $103,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,639,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,568.73. This trade represents a 5.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 82,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $98,340.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,941.18. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

About GrowGeneration

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrowGeneration stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG Free Report ) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.