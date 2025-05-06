Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 31,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,296. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

