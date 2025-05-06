Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 31,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,296. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
