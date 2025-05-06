OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Posts Earnings Results

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22, Zacks reports.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OKUR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

