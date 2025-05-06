Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $876.36 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

