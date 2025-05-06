Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £2,893,063.64 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 117,223 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,468 ($32.81), for a total value of £2,893,063.64 ($3,845,624.94).

LON CCC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,504 ($33.28). 142,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,799. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,354.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,256.73. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,004 ($39.93).

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

