Super Group (SGHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $423.91 million for the quarter.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, analysts expect Super Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SGHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 402,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 1.01. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

