Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 95,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Curis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.