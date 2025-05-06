DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.5 million-$217.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.1 million.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,592,697.62. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

