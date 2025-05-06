Vericel (VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,286. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.19 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $67,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
