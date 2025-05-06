York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%.

York Water Stock Performance

YORW traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 11,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,571. York Water has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

