Piper Sandler Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $8.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,154,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,859,200. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

