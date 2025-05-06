Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KGS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 321,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33 and a beta of 1.59. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 305.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

