Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Priority Technology had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Priority Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 344,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,348. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.