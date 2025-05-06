Morgan Stanley Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $62.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.
ONON has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in ON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ON by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
