MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of MNDO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

