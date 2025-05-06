Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2030 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.