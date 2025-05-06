EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,457. The stock has a market cap of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EYPT
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises on Fundamentals and Squeeze Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Microsoft Stock After Xbox Price Hike: Buy or Hold?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Sectors Where Valuations Are Most Below Market Levels
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.