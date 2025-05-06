EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,457. The stock has a market cap of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

