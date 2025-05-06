Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.950-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Clorox Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

