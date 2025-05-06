Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dayforce stock on April 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 4/9/2025.

NYSE DAY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,807. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 535.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dayforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

