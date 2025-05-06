Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

