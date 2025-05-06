Vertex (VERX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $176.99 million for the quarter. Vertex has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 180,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.29, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.