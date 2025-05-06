Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 775,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,816. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

