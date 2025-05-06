Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – May 5th

Tesla, Berry Global Group, and Broadcom are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the production of goods and services in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, aerospace, transportation and machinery. These companies tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, often expanding during periods of growth and contracting in downturns. Investors consider industrial stocks as indicators of broader economic health and may include them in portfolios for diversification and potential income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,924,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,716,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111,706. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $127.51 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

