Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA CPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

