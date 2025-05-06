Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.680-0.780 EPS.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,944. Novanta has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

