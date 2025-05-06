Pony AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 2,011 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pony AI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PONY

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

Pony AI Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth about $14,808,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,220,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PONY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,980,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,393. Pony AI has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Pony AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.