Pony AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 2,011 call options.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PONY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,980,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,393. Pony AI has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
