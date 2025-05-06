Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPNS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,381. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

