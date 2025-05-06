Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Ichor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.220 EPS.

Ichor Stock Down 19.6 %

Ichor stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 319,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,192. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

