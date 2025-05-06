JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $12.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 355,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 413.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

