BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on April 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 202,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,900. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,550,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

